MDA Seeks Applications for Crop Research Grants

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now seeking applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Crop Research Grant Program. Grant funding is intended to generate applied crop research that will improve agricultural product quality, quantity, or value within Minnesota’s $13.5 billion crop industry.

Any Minnesota organization, research entity, individual, or business with agricultural research capabilities is eligible to apply and receive funding. Applied crop research projects must have near-term benefits (three to seven years) for Minnesota’s farmers and the state’s economy, and applications must include an outreach plan describing how results will be made available to the public.

Special consideration will be given to research on crops with limited access to other research funds, as well projects with an outreach plan describing how activities or outcomes meaningfully involve, inform, or benefit underserved agricultural producers.

The MDA will award roughly $1.2 million through this round of funding, with a maximum grant amount of $250,000 per proposal. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Funding for the Crop Research Grant was established through the AGRI Program, which provides grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

To access full program details and the online application, visit the AGRI Crop Research Grant webpage.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us