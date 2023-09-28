Mikhail Mishustin takes part in the Moscow Financial Forum

RUSSIA, September 28 - The Prime Minister spoke at the plenary forum session, In Search for a New Balance: Russian Financial and Economic System during Worldwide Transformation.

This year, the main theme of the forum is In Search for a New Balance: Russian Financial and Economic System during Worldwide Transformation.

The 2023 Moscow Financial Forum will focus on the national economic and budget policy and long-term sustainability of Russia’s financial system. At thematic sessions, experts will discuss ways to develop regional finance and increase the economic potential of the regions, tax policy and the procurement system, and best practices in public finance management. Special attention will be paid to the development of the labour market, jewellery industry, alcohol and tobacco markets.

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Mikhail Mishustin at the presentation of the digital education ecosystem of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. With Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and University Rector Stanislav Prokofyev 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin met with students of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation who are children of participants in the special military operation. With Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and University Rector Stanislav Prokofyev 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin met with students of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation who are children of participants in the special military operation. With Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and University Rector Stanislav Prokofyev 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin met with employees of the Federal Taxation Service and the Federal Customs Service who took part in the special military operation 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin met with employees of the Federal Taxation Service and the Federal Customs Service who took part in the special military operation 28 September 2023 Plenary session of the Moscow Financial Forum. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks at the plenary session of the Moscow Financial Forum 28 September 2023 Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks at the plenary session of the Moscow Financial Forum 28 September 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin at the presentation of the digital education ecosystem of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. With Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and University Rector Stanislav Prokofyev

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

Welcome to the Moscow Financial Forum. It is traditionally held in September and unites top professionals: heads of federal and regional government bodies, bankers, heads of large companies, and representatives of the academic and expert community. Although the forum is still quite new, it has already become an excellent platform for discussing all key issues in this important area.

This year’s theme is very acute. It reflects developments in the country and the world in general.

The Russian economy is currently undergoing a large scale transformation. Western partners unilaterally severed past economic ties, thus aggravating many issues, but I believe the most difficult period is behind us.

More to be posted soon...