Highland Terrace Mobile Home Park Elevates 55+ Living Experience Under New Ownership

Community Management Group Takes the Helm to Usher in a Thriving Future

WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Terrace Mobile Home Park, a 55+ community in East Wenatchee, is excited to announce its acquisition by Community Management Group. With a reputation for excellent in-house management and a commitment to fostering proud communities, the new ownership promises a bright future for all residents of Highland Terrace.

Nick Cebula, a principal owner of Community Management Group, shared his enthusiasm about this acquisition, stating, "We're happy to be in a great community and excited to contribute to the long-term stability of East Wenatchee."

The overarching mission of Community Management Group is to provide high-quality, affordable housing that is synonymous with safety, cleanliness, and an exceptional living experience for their cherished residents. The company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to secure and cost-effective housing options by offering exemplary customer service, impeccably maintained communities, and a steadfast dedication to promoting homeownership and financial independence while upholding the highest standards of integrity.

Highland Terrace, with 60 mobile home lots, is poised to flourish under the expert stewardship of Community Management Group. Current and prospective residents are encouraged to explore the offerings and discover more about the community by visiting www.cmgparks.com.

About Community Management Group:
Community Management Group is a leading property management company and parks owner, making it a top 100 operator in the US, known for its commitment to quality housing and community pride. With a focus on manufactured communities, they bring a unique blend of professionalism, dedication, and personal touch to all their properties. CMG owns and operates 26 parks and has 1,400 lots in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and California. Their goal is to provide quality affordable housing that is safe, clean, and a wonderful place to live for their residents.

Nick Cebula
Community Management Group
+1 253-732-6698
Highland Terrace Mobile Home Park Elevates 55+ Living Experience Under New Ownership

