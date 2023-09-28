Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Member RED Technologies on FCC Approval as a SAS Administrator in CBRS Band
This final approval by the FCC for full-scale commercial deployment as a Spectrum Access System Administrator in the CBRS band is the last step of a long journey for the company and for the team.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates member RED Technologies for receiving final approval by the FCC for full-scale commercial deployment as a Spectrum Access System Administrator in the CBRS band.
“RED Technologies has been extensively involved with the Wireless Innovation Forum and the CBRS standards since 2015, and this final approval by the FCC for full-scale commercial deployment as a Spectrum Access System Administrator in the CBRS band is the last step of a long journey for the company and for the team,” said Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO of RED Technologies. “We are eager to enter the fast-growing CBRS market directly and look forward to competing in the ecosystem by providing competitive and easy spectrum access to 3.5 GHz CBRS. Not only will we offer CBRS SAS services to our customers, but we will be able to offer PAL leasing services to 3.5GHz license owners and lessees.”
Current administrators in the band include Forum members Amdocs, Federated Wireless, Google, and Sony. Keybridge is also an administrator. To learn about all SAS Administrators operating in the CBRS band, visit https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/sas-administrators.
WInnForum’s CBRS committee (formerly the Spectrum Sharing Committee) was specifically formed to develop the solutions and standards that encourage rapid development of the CBRS ecosystem, protect incumbent operations, and benefit all potential stakeholders in the band. The committee benefits from participation of a broad-based group that includes wireless carriers, network equipment manufacturers, SAS Administrators, federal government incumbents, satellite operators, former 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the 3.5 GHz band. More about the WInnForum and CBRS standards can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.
