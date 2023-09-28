Job-Seeking Veterans Invited to Attend American Freedom Foundation’s Hiring Event at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Expo

Logo AFF

Your Next Mission® to Provide Career Opportunities with 30+ National Companies, Designed for Former Warriors, Transitioning Servicemembers & Military Families.

One of the missions of AFF is to help provide meaningful employment for our Transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans, and Families.” — 12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley, AFF Co-Founder

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Freedom Foundation (AFF) is pleased to announce its participation at this year's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 11 in Washington DC. Your Next Mission®, a program initiative of AFF, invites job-seeking Veterans and Families to visit its booth #161 during AUSA's Annual Meeting and serves as a starting point for Transitioning Servicemembers and Military Families looking for career resources and potential employment opportunities.

"One of the missions of AFF is to help provide meaningful employment for our Transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans, and Families," said 12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley, AFF Co-Founder. "This year at AUSA, we are fortunate to partner with more than thirty companies and organizations who passionately share the same mission and pledge to do whatever they can to help these heroes."

Your Next Mission® provides resume, online support, and career guidance to Veterans, Transitioning Servicemembers, and Military Families. In addition, the initiative helps create career opportunities and turn a military experience into a tactical advantage in the civilian world.

Several private organizations and government agencies across several industries will participate in Your Next Mission®, including ADS, Boeing, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, HCA Healthcare, Purdue Global, SAAB, and many more.

In addition, more than a dozen Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) will be on hand to help the attendees with services that will bring benefit to their transition process, including American Corporate Partners (ACP), HireMilitary, Hire Heroes USA, IVMF/O2O, Still Serving Veterans and many more.

This event is Free for Veterans, Active Duty Servicemembers, and their Families.

# # #

About American Freedom Foundation

In return for their service and sacrifices made for our country, the American Freedom Foundation, founded in 2004, believes Veterans, Military Servicemembers, and their Families deserve support that empowers and enables them to lead confident and productive lives. AFF serves and supports them by creating awareness and building support for their service, sacrifice, and needs through partnerships with military-focused organizations relentlessly driven to better the lives of these heroes and their Families. Throughout its short history, the American Freedom Foundation has made grants of approximately $1.2 million to more than 30 military organizations and awarded over 1,200 full and partial scholarships to Military Spouses and their dependents in 50 states and eight countries through the AFF/Purdue University Global Military Scholarship program valued at more than $9.2 million. Through the AFF national Veteran's employment initiative program, Your Next Mission®, thousands of Veterans have been connected to hundreds of participating companies for employment opportunities. Please reach out to us at americanfreedomfoundation.org.

About The Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development

association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a

voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served to advance the

security of the nation. More information can be found at ausa.org