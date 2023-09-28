FloridaCommerce Extends Application Deadline for Communities to Apply for the Multi-Purpose Community Facility Projects Program

~ The program helps transform community facilities into centers to support education, workforce and telehealth ~



Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce announced that the deadline to apply for grant funding through the Multi-Purpose Community Facility (MPCF) Projects Program has been extended to Monday, October 16, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. This extension allows applicants extra time to make necessary application adjustments and to apply ensuring quality submissions.

Eligible applicants for the MPCF Projects Program funding include school districts, state colleges, state universities, county governments, municipalities, identifiable census-designated communities, non-profits, or private entities, such as Internet Service Providers. Funding is available for the construction of or improvement to public locations for Floridians to access digital workforce, healthcare and education opportunities. Interested applicants can take advantage of the program guide and scoring criteria to ensure submission of accurate and effective applications. These resources can be found on the Office of Broadband website.

The MPCF Program was created to expand broadband access, prioritizing unserved and underserved Florida communities and communities with Internet service speeds below symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100Mbps. Grant award recipients will be required to partner with their CareerSource Florida Local Workforce Development Board which provides convenient locations for Floridians to apply for jobs, take continuing education classes, or receive training in digital skills, resume writing, how to interview for a position and other skills.

For more information about the MPCF Program, the application webinar and how to apply, please visit the Office of Broadband webpage.

