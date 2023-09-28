Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,759 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Pattern Shift Planned for 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, the traffic pattern across the 41st Street bridge will change. Traffic will be shifted from the south side of the bridge to the north. Traffic will be maintained on the bridge with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane. This shift is in effect while crews work on paving the south side of 41st Street up to the bridge on the east side of Interstate 29.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Traffic Pattern Shift Planned for 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more