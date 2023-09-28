Traffic Pattern Shift Planned for 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, the traffic pattern across the 41st Street bridge will change. Traffic will be shifted from the south side of the bridge to the north. Traffic will be maintained on the bridge with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane. This shift is in effect while crews work on paving the south side of 41st Street up to the bridge on the east side of Interstate 29.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-