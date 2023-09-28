Faerie Afterlight, The Mystical Metroidvania from Mastiff and Clay Game Studio, Is Out Now On Nintendo Switch™ and Steam
The Indonesian Folklore Inspired Metroidvania, Faerie Afterlight, is now available!SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The captivating world of Faerie Afterlight is now within players’ reach! Today, video game publisher Mastiff, in partnership with Clay Game Studio, is delighted to announce the release of Faerie Afterlight, a 2D Metroidvania adventure with a setting as unique as its mechanics. Players can immerse themselves in this enthralling journey on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam for only $19.99, with 20% off for one week, right now!
To complement the release of "Faerie Afterlight," Mastiff prepared an exciting trailer that offers a glimpse into the adventure that awaits players.
Faerie Afterlight - Launch Trailer | Nintendo Switch, Steam
In "Faerie Afterlight," players take control of the endearing duo of Kimo and Wispy, each with their own unique abilities. They will harness powers to manipulate the environment, solve intricate puzzles, and unlock hidden secrets. It's a journey of courage and camaraderie that will challenge players’ wit and reflexes. Will players rise to the challenge and expel the darkness of Lumina?
Mastiff also opened the game up for press and influencer reviews leading to the game’s launch, but there is still time to get a key. If reviewers want to request a review key for their preferred platform, please email Mastiff at awareness@mastiff-games.com.
About Faerie Afterlight
Inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, Faerie Afterlight is a beautifully stylized 2D Metroidvania game filled with an abundance of heart, courage, camaraderie, and a delightful soundtrack that perfectly complements the game's lush world.
Players will take simultaneous control of Kimo and Wispy as this unlikely and inseparable duo ventures deep into Lumina’s infested caverns, plunges into its deep seas, and explores its ghostly cities to reclaim the scattered, broken shards of Light, bringing balance back to the world. Along the way, the pair will solve puzzles, befriend locals, engage and enchant enemies, and face off against fierce Titans to gain powerful new abilities that will grant them greater access to Lumina!
Key Features
Environment Manipulation – Use Wispy’s abilities to move platforms, walls, and even solve puzzles while Kimo bounces and repels off each surface.
Friend or Foe – Establish friendships with the natives of Lumina. Some – but not all – enemies can also be befriended.
Myriad Terrains – Hidden doors, secret nooks, and covered passages abound. Unlock every inch of this vast world’s forests, cerulean seas, and graceful ruins.
Grow Stronger – Overcome corrupted Titans to gain powerful new abilities and be granted access to new areas of Lumina. Cling to walls with Spider’s Legs, dash with the Beetle’s Horn, and more!
For more information on Faerie Afterlight, please visit mastiff-games.com, join the Faerie Afterlight Discord server to interact directly with the game’s creators, and follow the adventure on Twitter at twitter.com/FAfterlightGame.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Francisco and Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music. To learn more about Mastiff, please visit https://mastiff-games.com.
About Clay Game Studio
Clay Game Studio is a small startup based in Malang, Indonesia – and Faerie Afterlight is their first Steam game. A proud, cohesive team filled with people who love platformers, Clay Game Studio is just getting started! To learn more about them, please visit https://www.claygamestudio.com.
