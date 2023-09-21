Faerie Afterlight Coming to Nintendo Switch™ and Steam on September 28th, 2023 from Mastiff and Clay Game Studio
This mesmerizing metroidvania ramps up for a release at the end of the month!BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video game publisher Mastiff, in partnership with Clay Game Studio, is thrilled to announce that Faerie Afterlight, their upcoming 2D Metroidvania, is set to release for Nintendo Switch™ and Steam on September 28th, 2023. Play as Kimo and Wispy, wielding the power to control enemies and environments against the backdrop of stunning Indonesian folklore-inspired art.
Mastiff has also unveiled a brand new animated trailer to show off Faerie Afterlight’s dynamic gameplay and gorgeous art style. Watch the trailer below:
Faerie Afterlight - Animated Trailer | Nintendo Switch, Steam
Mastiff is also opening the game up for press and influencer reviews leading to the game’s launch. If you would like to request a review key on your preferred platform, please email Mastiff at awareness@mastiff-games.com.
- Download the Press Kit: https://mastiff.games/fa-pr-presskit
- Add to Steam Wishlist: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1415280/Faerie_Afterlight
- Add to Nintendo Switch Wishlist:
https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/faerie-afterlight-switch
About Faerie Afterlight
Inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, Faerie Afterlight is a beautifully stylized 2D Metroidvania game filled with an abundance of heart, courage, camaraderie, and a delightful soundtrack that perfectly complements the game's lush world.
Players will take simultaneous control of Kimo and Wispy as this unlikely and inseparable duo ventures deep into Lumina’s infested caverns, plunges into its deep seas, and explores its ghostly cities to reclaim the scattered, broken shards of Light, bringing balance back to the world. Along the way, the pair will solve puzzles, befriend locals, engage and enchant enemies, and face off against fierce Titans to gain powerful new abilities that will grant them greater access to Lumina!
Key Features
Environment Manipulation – Use Wispy’s abilities to move platforms, walls, and even solve puzzles while Kimo bounces and repels off each surface.
Friend or Foe – Establish friendships with the natives of Lumina. Some – but not all – enemies can also be befriended.
Myriad Terrains – Hidden doors, secret nooks, and covered passages abound. Unlock every inch of this vast world’s forests, cerulean seas, and graceful ruins.
Grow Stronger – Overcome corrupted Titans to gain powerful new abilities and be granted access to new areas of Lumina. Cling to walls with Spider’s Legs, dash with the Beetle’s Horn, and more!
For more information on Faerie Afterlight, please visit mastiff-games.com, join the Faerie Afterlight Discord server to interact directly with the game’s creators, and follow the adventure on Twitter at twitter.com/FAfterlightGame.
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Francisco and Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music. To learn more about Mastiff, please visit https://mastiff-games.com.
About Clay Game Studio
Clay Game Studio is a small startup based in Malang, Indonesia – and Faerie Afterlight is their first Steam game. A proud, cohesive team filled with people who love platformers, Clay Game Studio is just getting started! To learn more about them, please visit https://www.claygamestudio.com.
For general and business inquiries, please contact customerservice@mastiff-games.com.
Dylan Strehle
Mastiff LLC
awareness@mastiff-games.com
