Transit-Oriented Community Adds Permanently Affordable Housing for Older Adults in the Village of Freeport, Long Island
On September 19, 2023, Selfhelp Realty Group and project partners celebrated the opening of The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence in Freeport, NY.
We are proud to introduce The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence. This iconic building reflects our commitment to affordable housing and community-centered design, creating a sense of belonging.”FREEPORT, NY, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence which provides 44 affordable apartments in Freeport, NY. The newly constructed development by architectural firm Studio Libeskind is near the Freeport Long Island Railroad station and commercial town center. The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence provides an unparalleled vision for affordable housing that promotes socialization and “aging on pace” and includes apartments for frail and/or disabled formerly unhoused seniors.
— Evelyn Wolff, Executive Director, Selfhelp Realty Group
“We believe everyone deserves affordable housing, and we are proud to introduce The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence as our 17th building. Designed by the renowned Studio Libeskind, this iconic building reflects our commitment to affordable housing and community-centered design. Working with the visionary architect Daniel Libeskind has been an incredible honor, as his innovative design prioritizes community and creates a sense of belonging.” said Evelyn Wolff, Executive Director, Selfhelp Realty Group/The Melamid Institute of Affordable Housing.
The residence is for households age 55 and older with incomes ranging from below 30%, 50%, and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). 30% of the units are dedicated to frail or disabled formerly unhoused older adults, supported by funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.
Selfhelp Community Services is a leader in providing affordable housing with services for older adults, enabling them to age independently and with dignity. "Affordable housing with onsite social services is a transformative solution that addresses both the housing crisis and the well-being of older adults aging in their own homes. By combining affordable housing with SHASAM (Selfhelp Active Services for Aging Model), The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg residence provides older adults with the resources they need to live with independence and dignity. Working with Daniel Libeskind and Studio Libeskind has been an honor. He understood that this building is not just about a roof over heads; it's about building communities where everyone has access to the services and care they deserve," said Selfhelp CEO, Stuart C. Kaplan. SHASAM is an evidence-based model shown to benefit residents’ health by offering recreational, social, and wellness programs, as well as an onsite social worker to assist residents as needed. The goal of SHASAM is to provide the appropriate level of assistance that allows older adults to remain in their own apartments as they age.
The residence is in the central core of the Village of Freeport, near multi-family homes, commercial and retail stores (banks, supermarkets, restaurants/fast food, convenience stores, gas), civic (Post Office, Public Library, Village Hall), and medical offices.
The building promotes socialization through innovative design including a community room, shared residential hallways, a communal atrium, and a rooftop walking path, as well as onsite social services provided by Selfhelp Community Services. Daniel Libeskind, from Studio Libeskind, said, “It’s about creating a home where occupants feel secure, dignified, and emotionally connected to their neighbors. Above all, it’s about creating a vibrant community.“
With a lack of affordable housing on Long Island, The Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Residence provides desperately needed housing for low-income older adults. The residents and the Freeport community now have an iconic landmark epitomizing how older adults can enjoy the unparalleled design and comfort of a home in which to live with independence and dignity.
Financing for this undertaking was provided by New York State Homes and Community Renewal; Capital One, Hudson Housing Capital, Community Preservation Corporation, Freddie Mac, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Nassau County, TD Bank, and the Allan & Geraldine Rosenberg Family.
Project partners include Studio Libeskind, Procida Construction Corp., Georgica Property Management, FISKAA, VHB, LERA, Carlin Simpson & Associates, Kimley-Horn, Steven Winter Associates, Bright Power, The Horticultural Society, Rockabill, Hirschen Singer & Epstein LLP, Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, and Benchmark Title Agency.
Selfhelp Community Services is a nonprofit serving 25,000 older and vulnerable adults each year through home health care, affordable housing, and skilled social services while remaining the largest provider of services to Holocaust survivors in North America. Guided by the principle that housing is a human right, the Selfhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing is committed to building and preserving affordable and safe housing for older adults, with access to services that enrich their lives and inspire their futures. Selfhelp Realty Group, an affiliated corporation of Selfhelp Community Services, owns and operates 17 affordable housing buildings, providing homes to over 1,500 older adults while providing onsite social services. With four new projects in development, the Selfhelp Realty Group will continue to provide a place to call home for many older New Yorkers in need of affordable housing. www.selfhelp.net
