Affordable Housing for Older Adults: A Roadmap for Housing Developers

Selfhelp's recently published paper is a roadmap for non-profit and for-profit housing developers building affordable housing for older adults.NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide, there is a huge need for affordable housing for people over 65. Approximately 2 million older adults lack a safe, affordable place to live. Selfhelp's recently published Affordable Housing for Older Adults: Developer-Provider Partnerships is a roadmap for non-profit and for-profit housing developers building affordable housing for older adults.
An established nonprofit developer and social service provider, Selfhelp Community Services offers its expertise in addressing the housing crisis and provides the essentials both non-profit and for-profit developers need to create effective partnerships to build new buildings. The paper takes the reader through all stages of building development, and provides real examples of strong partnerships between government agencies, lenders, and investors, resulting in more affordable housing for low-income older adults.
"For decades, Selfhelp has been building affordable housing and offering services through its recognized service model, SHASAM (Selfhelp Active Services for Aging Model). Community is at the heart of all housing, and our new paper shares our experience creating partnerships that build vibrant and healthy communities for older adults," said Stuart Kaplan, CEO, Selfhelp Community Services
"Selfhelp is proud to be on the forefront of developing affordable housing and providing evidence-based social services that benefit the health and quality of life of residents. It's important for all affordable housing developers in New York to understand how to partner with social service providers for the lifelong wellbeing of their residents." said Brian Steinwurtzel, Co-CEO and Principal, GFP, and Chair, Selfhelp Realty Group
In addition to building new buildings through Selfhelp Realty Group (SRG), its nonprofit development arm, Selfhelp partners with for-profit and nonprofit developers to offer SHASAM in affordable housing developments across New York City and Long Island.
Affordable housing developers understand that a home is not simply where we live; it is a state of mind where we feel most comfortable, safe, and at peace. Affordable Housing for Older Adults, Developer-Provider Partnerships offers developers a roadmap for building housing that keeps older New Yorkers safe and healthy while aging in their own homes.
Selfhelp Community Services is a nonprofit serving 25,000 older and vulnerable adults each year through home health care, affordable housing, and skilled social services while remaining the largest provider of services to Holocaust survivors in North America. Guided by the principle that housing is a human right, Selfhelp Realty Group | The Melamid Institute for Affordable Housing is committed to building and preserving affordable and safe housing for older adults, with access to services that enrich their lives and inspire their futures. Selfhelp Realty Group, an affiliated corporation of Selfhelp Community Services, owns and operates 14 affordable housing residences, home to nearly 1,500 older adults while providing onsite social services. With five new projects in development, the Selfhelp Realty Group will continue to provide a place to call home for many older New Yorkers in need of safe and affordable housing. www.selfhelp.net
