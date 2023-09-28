Frampton Construction grows regional headquarters with Charleston County expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Frampton Construction, a full-service construction firm, today announced it is growing its regional headquarters with an expansion in Charleston County. The $12.9 million investment will create 69 new jobs.

Founded in 1993, Frampton Construction offers planning and design support as well as preconstruction and construction services for the commercial, industrial and manufacturing market sectors. The company is enlarging its manufacturing business unit and expanding the support staff dedicated to growing and developing Frampton team members.

Wanting to remain in Ladson but needing more space, Frampton Construction purchased land and built a 40,000-square-foot facility which is located at 9705 Highway 78, Suite 105, in Ladson. The company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

Operations are online, and individuals who are interested in joining the Frampton Construction team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Our decision to build our new office in Charleston County is a testament to our commitment to our people. They are the heart and soul of Frampton Construction and drive every choice we make. For nearly three decades, Frampton Construction has proudly called Charleston home, and our new office is a reflection of our deep roots and enduring dedication to our people and our community." -Frampton Construction President and CEO Chad Frampton

“Frampton Construction's decision to expand its regional headquarters in Charleston County is a testament to the thriving business environment we have created. The company's $12.9 million investment and the creation of 69 new jobs will help further strengthen our state's economy.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Frampton Construction on building a solid foundation in South Carolina. We look forward to seeing this expansion’s impact on Charleston County and our entire state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Frampton Construction's announcement demonstrates how the company’s dedication to thorough planning and innovative design doesn't just shape buildings; it shapes the very fabric of our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS