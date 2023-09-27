Cape Girardeau License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Cape Girardeau License Office has been awarded to Mineral Areas License Offices LLC. License Office Contractor, Gerald Jones, said, “Mineral Area License Offices, LLC is excited to become the new manager of the Cape Girardeau license office. Mineral Area License Offices, LLC is owned and operated by local residents Gerry Jones, Gina Raffety and Kelly Bertel. Penny Aker will continue as the manager of the office. We will remain in the same location at 51 South Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau and look forward to serving the citizens of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the surrounding area.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location at 51 South Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, Mo., 63701, will close on October 11 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on October 13. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and first and last Saturdays of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The telephone number will be 573-335-3659.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Jackson License Office – 2062 Walton Drive, Jackson, Mo., 63755

Chaffee License Office – 129 S Main Street, Chaffee, Mo., 63740

Marble Hill License Office – 301 Union Street, Marble Hill, Mo., 63764



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

