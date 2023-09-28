Decarbonization Infrastructure Fund Commits $100 mil to TES-as-a-Service for Energy & Carbon Reductions for Cold Storage
Onsite Utility Services Capital launches dedicated fund for Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service targeting cold storage facilitiesDELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Refrigeration based businesses are one of the largest energy opportunities for savings and GHG reductions for up to 44GW in the US alone. The critical part is how to efficiently capture and store this waste heat. Onsite launches Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service to the cold storage industry. Onsite utilizes a Synthetic Phase Change material (SPCM) that can store thermal energy down to -40 degrees F. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fritz Kreiss (Onsite’s CEO) commented “A TESS or Thermal Energy Storage System can decrease a facility’s energy consumption by 20-40% by efficiently capturing, storing, and redistributing wasted or rejected thermal energy. But we realize a company’s use of their capital is usually spent on growing the company and revenues and not to reduce expenses, so we are launching Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service to save energy and reduce the carbon footprint for cold storage facilities. By removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company. Cold storage facilities are very capital intensive to build but often capital is not available to invest in energy saving and carbon reduction projects. Onsite Utility Services Decarbonization Investment Fund allows us to install Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service and remove the CapEx and the debt barrier while giving our client energy savings and carbon reduction from day 1. Targeting cold storage gives us an integrated energy approach with SPCM material and a cloud based thermal storage software that allows for scalable applications to peak shave demand charges or reduce Capacity Peak Load Contribution charges. The benefits and implementation are engineered based on the buildings energy usage and local utility rates and tariffs to optimize savings.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn