Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission Fall Tour Scheduled for October 10-11

September 28, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission has announced it will hold its fall tour in Garrett and Allegany Counties from Tuesday, October 10th through Wednesday, October 11th. The tour agenda is as follows:

Tuesday:

2:00 pm | Tour Cove Run Farms (Accident, MD)

3:30 pm | Tour Branch Bender Cidery (Accident, MD)

6:00 pm | Tour Double Oak Farms (Swanton, MD)

Wednesday:

9:00 am | Visit Smith Farm (Flintstone, MD)

2:00 pm | Tour Locust Point Brewery (Little Orleans, MD)

For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.