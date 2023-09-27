New Rogersville License Office Opening October 4th

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Rogersville License Office has been awarded to Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director, Stephanie White, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring the Rogersville License Office to our community. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to support local businesses and improve the overall quality of life for our residents. We believe that having these services readily available in the heart of Rogersville will make life more convenient for our citizens and businesses alike. Opening on October 4, the new location at 102 E Front Street will serve as a valuable resource for our community.

The new location, conveniently situated in the heart of Rogersville, aims to provide a more accessible and efficient experience for those seeking license-related services. The Rogersville License Office will offer a wide range of Department of Motor Vehicle transactions, including driver's license renewals, vehicle registration, and other essential licensing services. This expansion underscores the commitment of both the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce and the License Office to support the needs of our community.

The grand opening event on October 14, will be a momentous occasion for Rogersville, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, and an opportunity for the community to meet the dedicated staff behind the Rogersville License Office. The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce invites all residents and neighboring communities to join in the excitement and attend the grand opening event. Together, we can look forward to a brighter, more efficient future for licensing services in Rogersville.”

For more information about the grand opening ceremony or the services offered by the Rogersville License Office, please contact the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce at (417) 753-7538 or visit their website at www.rogersvillechamber.com. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue”.

The Rogersville License Office new location at 102 E Front St., Rogersville, Mo., 65742, will open Wednesday, October 4. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number is 417-753-7538.

Until the new Rogersville License Office opens, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Nixa License Office – 214A Village Center Rd., Nixa, Mo., 65714

Ozark License Office – 103B W Church St., Ozark, Mo., 65721

Marshfield License Office – 101 E Jefferson, Marshfield, Mo., 65706



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###