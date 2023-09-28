Event Program Announced for UNLV Screening of Award-Winning Documentary

Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless Ahimsa Peace Institute UNLV Film Department

"Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless" Debuts At University Of Nevada Las Vegas On The Evening of One October

Nonviolence seeks to win friendship and understanding. Nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice, not people. Nonviolence chooses Love instead of hate.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Nevada premiere of "AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS" is set to take place on Sunday, October 1st. This significant event aligns with the International Day of Nonviolence and commemorates the 6th Anniversary of the Las Vegas Route 91 Concert shooting, as well as Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

ABOUT THE FILM:

"AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS" is an acclaimed documentary that explores the profound impact of Gandhian Nonviolence on a global scale. This powerful philosophy influenced pivotal moments in history, including the American Civil Rights Movement, the Solidarity Movement in Poland, the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, and the Anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa led by Nelson Mandela. The film has garnered numerous awards, including Best Documentary Feature at the 21st New York Indian Festival and the United Nations Celebration of Peace Award.

EVENT PROGRAM:

6:00-6:50 PM: MEET AND GREET

Enjoy Indian cuisine appetizers and chai tea.

Bhajans from the film will play in the background.

HOSTED BY THE AMERICAN CLERGY LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

The mission of ACLC is to unify clergy engaged in the work of God - clergy relating with clergy throughout the United States of America to rebuild the family, to restore the community, and to renew the nation and the world. ACLC represents men and women of faith working with God’s Holy Community for world peace.

6:50-7:00 PM: THEATER SEATING

7:00-7:04 LIVE GANDHI’s FAVORITE BHAJAN VAISHNAV JANA TOH PERFORMANCE BY SWETA VERMA

Sweta started her public performance at an early age and went on to win several interstate and all India music competitions and awards. After obtaining her Hindustani classical vocal music master’s degrees from Allahabad University, India, she continued her intense musical training under the guidance of Late Pt. Shayam Lal Mishra. As a composer, performer, and teacher, Sweta has showcased her talents in various parts of India, USA, and Australia. She has also appeared on programs aired on TV, Radio, and President House in India. With more than 15 years of experience, she is a dedicated music teacher, sharing her knowledge and passion with others. Sweta’s powerful voice has the ability to deeply touch the hearts of every listener. She is a devoted musician, offering quality music not only through her performances but also through her teaching.

7:05-7:07 PM: WELCOME ADDRESS from Lynnea Bylund

7:07-7:09 PM: OPENING REMARKS from Rajmohan Gandhi (pre-recorded)

7:10-8:51 PM: FILM SCREENING

8:52-10:05 PM: PANEL DISCUSSION

• Engaging-immersive panel discussion, including audience Q&A

10:06-10:15 PM: MOMENT OF SILENCE AND LIGHT

END OF PROGRAM

ABOUT THE UNLV SCREENING EVENT – One October 2023:

This special evening coincides with the UN International Day of Peace, Gandhi’s birthday, and the anniversary of the Route 91 Concert shooting. The event features a pre-recorded address by Rajmohan Gandhi, the Mahatma’s grandson, and a distinguished panel of leaders and experts, promising an engaging dialogue with the audience.

"AHIMSA-GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS" underscores the significance of Nonviolence as the most powerful tool for conflict resolution. As Martin Luther King Jr. eloquently expressed, "The choice is no longer between Violence and Nonviolence. It is between Non-Violence and Non-Existence." Through archival footage, photographs, and inspirational songs, the film artfully weaves a narrative of the influence of Ahimsa (nonviolence) in transformative political movements of the 20th century. The soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman and performed by Bono and U2, adds to its captivating appeal. Ms. Lynnea Bylund, organizer of the One October UNLV event, emphasized, “This inspiring documentary seeks to foster dialogue, and our future depends on dialogue."

Following the screening, a lively panel discussion will feature the acclaimed filmmaker Ramesh Sharma; Sam Pitroda (known as India’s father of Modern Telecom and Chairman of the Overseas Indian Congress); Jain scholar Dr. Sulekh C. Jain (author of Ahimsa Crises, You Decide); Minister Katherine Duncan-Reed (Universal Peace Federation Ambassador and president of Harrison House Foundation); Dr. Luonne Rouse (chairman of the American Clergy Leadership Conference) and Lynnea Bylund, (president of Ahimsa Peace Institute.)

ABOUT THE CO-HOST & SCREENING VENUE:

The event will take place at UNLV’s FDH-109, a 254-seat theatre in the Flora Dungan Humanities Building, known for its ultramodern full-immersion capability. Co-hosted by UNLV's Department of Film, this venue features a 26-foot-wide screen and Dolby-Atmos 'surround-sound' audio experience.

ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANIZER:

Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute (501c3), d/b/a Ahimsa Peace Institute (API)- The mission of API is to promote community peace building in North American and economically depressed areas of the world through the joining of Gandhian philosophy and vocational education for children, youth, and their parents, fostering global peace.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKER:

Ramesh Sharma is an award-winning and Emmy-nominated feature film and documentary producer/director in India. His films have won many awards in the Indian National and International Film Festivals.

