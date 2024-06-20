Premiere Brazilian Screening of 'Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless'

The Children of AVANI Honoring Arun Gandhi My Life Is My Message

New Board Member Announcement at NIC's 30th Anniversary Event

The way to Truth lies through Ahimsa (nonviolence). Sabarmati” — MK Gandhi

BELO HORIZONTE, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ahimsa Peace Institute is delighted to announce the official premiere screening of the documentary "Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" as part of the grand opening event for the Nucleus of Sciences Integration (NIC) new headquarters in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. This event, titled "An Era Integrativa" (The Integrative Age), marks NIC's 30th anniversary and is dedicated to fostering collaborative solutions for a sustainable and prosperous future. The event will also celebrate the addition of Emilia Queiroga Barros to the Ahimsa Peace Institute Board of Directors.

Screening Details:

• Title: Screening of "Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless"

• Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

• Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

• Venue: R. Expedicionário Alício, 455, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

• Capacity: 100 to 150 attendees

Programming:

• 6:30 PM: Doors open, welcome drinks, and light snacks

• 7:00 PM: Introduction by Lynnea Bylund about Gandhi's legacy

• 7:30 PM: Screening of "Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless"

• 9:00 PM: Q&A session

• 9:30 PM: Closing remarks and informal networking

The new NIC headquarters, a seven-story facility in the Mangabeiras neighborhood, is equipped with a professional audiovisual system for high-quality film screenings, ensuring an engaging and intimate viewing experience for all attendees. The headquarters will house training activities, administration offices, and dedicated spaces for partner institutions like the Ahimsa Peace Institute (API) and Gaiasoft.

Welcoming Emilia Queiroga Barros: We are excited to welcome Emilia Queiroga Barros to the Ahimsa Peace Institute Board of Directors. Emilia, a longtime collaborator and friend of Lynnea Bylund, has been instrumental in various international projects promoting Gandhian values and community development. Emilia's commitment to preserving Arun Gandhi’s legacy and her extensive experience make her an invaluable addition to our board.

Emilia has recently opened a new office for NIC, a Brazilian NGO headquartered in Belo Horizonte. The NIC team completed a Portuguese subtitled version of the film "Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" for the Brazilian market.

NIC's 30th Anniversary: Founded in 1994, NIC has been at the forefront of integrating knowledge and ethical consciousness to develop rapid solutions to contemporary challenges. As the exclusive representative of the Ahimsa Peace Institute and Gaiasoft in Brazil, NIC has established itself as a leader in promoting peace, sustainability, and integrated development.

The 30th anniversary event will include lectures, panels, and discussions featuring prominent speakers such as Lynnea Bylund (USA), and Morel Fourman (UK).

Highlights include:

• June 21: Opening lecture on "The Integrative Age" and presentation of NIC's projects.

• June 22: Panels on "Longevity, Health, and Well-being" - "Igarassu Project: Natural Heritage of Humanity."

• The launch of the "Love in Action" campaign by Ahimsa Peace Institute, developed in partnership with NIC, to be executed globally in 2025.

The event will conclude with the Brazilian premiere of the documentary "Ahimsa: Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless." The documentary explores Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence and its profound influence on global movements for social justice.

Advisors to NIC: Lynnea Bylund and Morel Fourman serve as advisors to NIC, bringing their extensive experience and visionary leadership to support NIC's mission of integrating knowledge and promoting regenerative development.

About NIC: Founded by educator and researcher Emilia Queiroga Barros, the Nucleus of Sciences Integration (NIC) promotes the Integrative Age through an international network of thinkers, specialists, and institutions. NIC's work spans five key areas: Territorial Transformation, Health and Well-being, Science and Technology, Integrative Education, and Consciousness and Spirituality. NIC's partnerships include UNESCO, SEBRAE, Petrobras, and the Governments of Minas Gerais, Bahia, and Acre, among others. For more information, visit www.institutonic.org.

About Ahimsa Peace Institute: Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute (501c3), d/b/a Ahimsa Peace Institute (API), promotes community peace building through the integration of Gandhian philosophy and vocational education for children, youth, and their parents. API holds the exclusive North American rights for all media related to "Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" and has been granted consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since July 23, 2015. For more information, visit www.gandhiforchildren.org.

Join us for an evening of inspiration, cultural enrichment, and community building as we celebrate this significant milestone and welcome Emilia Queiroga Barros to our board.

Ahimsa: Gandhi - The Power of the Powerless (Official Trailer)