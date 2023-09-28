International NEM 2023 Conference Hosted by EMU Commences

Organized with the honorary presidency of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and Kırklareli University Rector Prof. Dr. Bülent Şengörür, the third International National Science, Engineering and Material Technologies Conference (NEM 2023) commenced on Thursday, 21 September 2023 at 10:00 with an opening ceremony held at the Salamis Bay Conti Resort Hotel.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy, Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Acting Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. N. İlke Akçay attended the opening ceremony.

The event co-chaired by EMU academic staff member Prof. Dr. Huriye İcil and Kırklareli University academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burhan Coşkun commenced with a Moment of Silence and National Anthem followed by the opening speeches.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. İcil stated that the world of science now requires universities and researchers to work and produce together and that the world of science is not just about abstract publications. Prof. Dr. İcil underlined that it is an area where product-oriented niche products that provide economic added value to the country and the world emerge, concrete problems are solved and result-oriented research is carried out. Morever, Prof. Dr. İcil touched on the fact that today's scientific world is increasing its research on finding quick solutions to many vital problems with increasing climate change. Talking on the importance of interdisciplinary and scientific research in regards to promoting TRNC, Prof. Dr. İcil emphasized that it would be more effective to promote the country with scientific studies. Hoping that such type of interdisciplinary studies to become more widespread in the country, Prof. Dr. İcil thanked everyone who has contributed to the realization of the event.

“The Results of the Conference will cover a Wide Area”

Stating that they expect the results of the conference to cover a wide area, Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked everyone who has contributed to the organization process of the event. Saying that EMU is the only state university established with law, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined the vital role of EMU with its mission on education, research and serving the public. Stating that EMU has significant outcomes in research labs in fields such as Chemistry, Applied Sciences and Engineering, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said, in this respect, the university holds great success in world rankings. Pointing out that EMU's goal has always been to be first, Prof. Dr. Hocanın added that EMU is the best university in the region. Stating that the conference in question played an important role in terms of scientific production and application, Prof. Dr. Hocanın hoped that the conference would be productive.

“TRNC will be A Country that Lives with the Concept of Green Energy”

Saying that EMU is one of the most important places where the honorary representation of the country is carried out, TRNC Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu underlined that with the conference the studies and work will become more concrete. Touching on the importance of the Energy Department which is planned to be launched in TRNC, Amcaoğlu indicated that the energy efficiency law is ready and is on the agenda of the Council of Ministers. Moreover, Amcaoğlu emphasized that TRNC, like the rest of the world, will have the chance to embrace the whole world in the concept of being a country living with green energy. Stating that such conferences are encouraging, Amcaoğlu expressed his gratitude to those who contributed.

“Working for the Future of the World”

TRNC Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu also delivered a speech and stated his contentedness on participating such a conference hosted by EMU. Stating that the conference in question focused on the future of the world, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the increasing population and decreasing lands in the world caused new searches. Saying that it is extremely important for scientists to investigate how we can use energy without harming nature, consuming less from nature and using opportunities such as the sun, Çavuşoğlu underlined that if we continue with our current habits, we will not have a world that we will leave to future generations. Thanking everyone who has contributed to such a meaningful event, Çavuşoğlu wished the conference to be productive.

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. İcil, Prof. Dr. Hocanın, Ministers Çavuşoğlu and Amcaoğlu were presented appreciation plaques by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burhan Coşkun. Then, chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Coşkun, the conference continued with “Nanostructure Radar Absorbing Materials for Phantom Aircrafts” presentation by Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Yakuphanoğlu from Fırat University and “Effect of Biofilms and Additives on the Performance and Stability of Perovskite Solar Cells” presentation by Prof. Dr. Serap Güneş from Yıldız Techical University.

The conference which hosted eminent scientists such as Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Yakuphanoğlu from Fırat University, Prof. Dr. Hasan Havıtçıoğlu from Dokuz Eylül University, Prof. Dr. İmren Hatay Patır from Selçuk University, Prof. Dr. Serap Güneş from Yıldız Technical University, Prof. Dr. Şemsettin Altındal from Gazi University, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Yağmurcukardeş from İzmir Institute of Technology and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mujeeb U. Chaudhry from University of Durham will continue until 23 September, 2023.