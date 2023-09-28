EMU 26th Orientation Days Continue

Being annually organized at the beginning of each academic semester by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate with the aim of supporting the new EMU students during their adaptation period, the 26th of the Orientation Days continue with various events. With the EMU 26th Orientation Days, it is aimed to help the new students to get prepared for the 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester in the best way possible.

The EMU 26th Orientation Days are organized with the sponsorship of Northern Cyprus Turkcell and will continue until 29 September, 2023. Within the scope of the orientation days, following their arrival to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the new coming student are placed into their new accommodations in EMU. Students are able to gather necessary information from helpdesks located at Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Registrar’s Office and Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School.

“Living in North Cyprus” Seminar and Campus Tour

Within the scope of the 26th Orientation Days, “Living in North Cyprus” seminar was delivered to the new students by Police Department on Friday, 22 September, 2023 at EM U Activity Center Hall. Moreover, tours of the campus was organized on Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 10:00 as well as 14:00, aiming to introduce the campus to the new students. During the campus tour, students got the chance to visit various units and the Rector’s Office where they met with EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer.

Seminars and Various Events to Continue

On Thursday, 28 September 2023 at 10:00 at EMU Activity Center Hall, the “Adaptation to University Life” seminar will be given by EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center (PDRAM) Director Dr. Psychologist Fatoş Özeylem. On the same day at 11:00, EMU Center for Women’s Studies (KAEM) Research Assistant Fatoş Türüç will deliver a seminar titled “Dating Abuse”.

Adding more, cinema screenings, karaoke events and recreation day events will be held in front of EMU-2 Dormitory every day at 20:00 between 15 and 28 September, 2023.

Welcoming Night

EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate will organize a Welcoming Night event on Friday, 29 September, 2023 at 19:30 at EMU Atatürk Square. Within the scope of the event, more than 50 student clubs that faculty, college and students can join according to their interests will be promoted. Food and drinks specific to Cyprus will be served at the Welcoming Night event, to which all students’ parents are also invited. Additionally, the event will include a folk dance show specific to Cyprus.