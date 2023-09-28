Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström travels to The Hague

SWEDEN, September 28 - On 28 September 2023, Mr Billström is visiting The Hague for talks with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot. Mr Billström is also planning to visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“There must be accountability for Russia’s aggression, Russia’s war crimes and other crimes. And accountability will be demanded. Impunity is a thing of the past,” says Mr Billström.

Accountability for international crimes is a high priority for Sweden – in Ukraine and the rest of the world. Sweden is a strong supporter of the ICC as a cornerstone of the fight against impunity. The talks between Mr Billström and his Dutch counterpart will address topics such as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, continued support to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining EU unity. They may also touch upon Sweden’s application for membership of NATO.

