Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market to reach $6.36 billion by 2027, with a 14.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 report."

"Ovarian cancer drugs market grows with rising global ovarian cancer cases. North America leads. Key players: AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company."

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segments

• By Tumor Type: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor, Germ Cell Tumor, Sex Cord-Stromal Tumor

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Drug Type: Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antirheumatics, Antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, Antineoplastics, Other Drug Types

• By Geography: The global ovarian cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The ovarian cancer drugs refer to cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in the ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

