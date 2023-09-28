VN records over 38,000 valid foreign-invested projects: FIA

VIETNAM, September 28 -

HÀ NỘI — There were 38,379 valid foreign-invested projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of US$455.06 billion as of September 20, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Their cumulative disbursement so far has hit $289.9 billion, or 63.7 per cent of the total registered capital still in effect.

During the period from January to September, foreign direct investment (FDI) projects disbursed over $15.9 billion, representing a 2.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. This also marked a 0.9 percentage point increase compared to the first eight months of this year.

Foreign investors poured capital into 19 out of 21 economic sectors.

The manufacturing and processing industry attracted the most foreign investment with nearly $273.9 billion, or 60.2 per cent of the total capital. It was followed by real estate with around $67.4 billion, electricity production and distribution with over 38.4 billion.

In September, new projects from Liechtenstein raised the total number of countries and territories investing in Việt Nam to 144.

Of them, the Republic of Korea topped the list with roughly $83 billion, ahead of Singapore with some $73 billion, followed by Japan, Taiwan (China) and Hong Kong (China).

Among all 63 cities and provinces across the country, HCM City took the lead in luring FDI with approximately $57.14 billion. Coming next were Binh Dương with over $40.3 billion and Hà Nội nearly $39.5 billion. — VNS