Renowned Author Kelly Anne Manuel Invites Young Minds on a Captivating Journey with her Video Collection
My videos are aimed at nurturing emotional intelligence and empathy in children. These videos are a safe space children can explore, learn, and evolve.”FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kelly Anne Manuel is releasing the long-anticipated video audiobook adaptations of all 31 titles in her popular Children’s Audiobooks series through VIMEO, with audio production by Pro Audio Voices and video production by Riverview Studios.
Kelly Anne Manuel’s children’s books were galvanized by hearing the poems in her heart and mind. Ultimately, she wrote 31 books, one for each day of the month, to provide kids with inspiring, positive messages. Now the series comes to life as videos, narrated by Phil Schoen.
Coupled with her soothing and engaging writing, Kelly Anne Manuel's storytelling breathes life into her beloved characters in an entirely new manner. By combining audiobooks and video production, she elevates the reading experience for youthful listeners.
Says Manuel, “My videos are aimed at nurturing emotional intelligence and empathy in children. These videos are a safe space children can explore, learn, and evolve.”
The video production collection comprises Manuel's four captivating series: “The Essentials Series,” “The Rainbow's End Series”, “The Classics”, and “My Name Is Series”. Each series offers a unique and transformative experience, with tales covering affirmations and self-dialogue through imaginative escapes and self-discovery.
In the newly introduced videos, children are transported to realms where they can accompany characters on adventures blurring the line between reality and fantasy.
These audiobooks create opportunities for shared experiences. Families, educators, and caregivers can listen and engage in meaningful dialogues with children, forging connections and nurturing a shared love for literature, unlocking avenues for exploration, discourse, and growth.
Kelly Anne Manuel's audiobooks and videos are available now exclusively on VIMEO.
ABOUT KELLY ANNE MANUEL:
Kelly Anne Manuel is a children’s book author who released an astonishing 31 books – one for each day of the month – to give kids an array of positive messages. An eternal optimist who has been called “the good kind of contagious”, Manuel has a unique voice that children respond to because of her own actively vibrant inner child. Her books are available in four series: The Essentials Series, The Rainbow’s End Series, The Classics, and My Name Is Series. In addition to being a self-described “uncommon author” since she didn’t set out to write children’s books but happily took the path life intended for her, she is also a mother and an artist. Kelly Anne Manuel grew up on New York’s Long Island and earned a BA Degree in Telecommunications with a major in Marketing and minor in Spanish from Indiana University. Today she resides in Fort Mill, South Carolina with her beloved pup, Teddy Roosevelt.
