Man Dead After Being Admitted to a Hospital with Traumatic Injuries

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide after a man was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Second District officers were notified of a victim at a local hospital suffering from traumatic injuries. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 88-year-old Gordon Wilson of Northwest, DC, died from his injuries.

He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was later ruled that he died from complications from traumatic injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation determined that an assault occurred inside of a home in the 2900 block of Glover Road, Northwest.

