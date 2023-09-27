Submit Release
Man Dead After Being Admitted to a Hospital with Traumatic Injuries

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide after a man was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Second District officers were notified of a victim at a local hospital suffering from traumatic injuries. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 88-year-old Gordon Wilson of Northwest, DC, died from his injuries.

He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was later ruled that he died from complications from traumatic injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation determined that an assault occurred inside of a home in the 2900 block of Glover Road, Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

