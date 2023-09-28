Covalent Resource Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Panoptic Intelligence, Revolutionizing IT Resourcing
COPA AI, their new game-changing solution, combines human consultants with AI-generated cyber assistants to transform how business works.
We believe the future of IT resourcing lies in the combination of human creativity and the power of Artificial Intelligence. And that's why we've launched COPA AI.”MOUNT CLEMENS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covalent Resource Group, a WBENC-certified women-owned technical staffing and services firm focused on agile software development, and PanOptic Intelligence, Inc., a company driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering a wide range of generative AI solutions, are pleased to announce, effective immediately, a strategic partnership merging professional services and technology to revolutionize IT resourcing. COPA AI, their new game-changing solution, combines human consultants with AI-generated cyber assistants to solve real-world challenges and transform how business works.
— Ann Teschendorf, Covalent Founder/CEO
With AI poised to disrupt every aspect of business, companies recognize the need to accelerate their entry into this new landscape to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The Covalent-PanOptic partnership brings together deep skills in generative AI, agile development, human resource development, and business strategy to offer COPA AI clients a secure gateway to the transformative power of AI through the implementation of cyber assistants trained on companies’ proprietary data and designed to adapt and exhibit different behaviors as needed, including those associated with business analysts, database analysts, and QA engineers.
“We believe the future of IT resourcing lies in the combination of human creativity and the power of Artificial Intelligence,” says Covalent Resource Group’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ann Teschendorf. “And that's why we've launched COPA AI. Covalent will always be in the business of bringing the best human professionals to your organization to solve your hardest problems and create your best online products. But now, with PanOptic's AI-driven ‘cyber assistants,’ those humans (and your humans) can work on a completely new level, limited only by their own creativity.”
“We all know AI has the potential to change everything,” observes PanOptic Chief Executive Officer, Ryan LaPensee, “but the practical application of it to your business today can bring more questions than answers. With COPA AI and PanOptic’s cyber assistants, we’ve solved most of those questions, including those of security, accuracy, and cost. And, like Ann, we see AI as a human ‘accelerant’ that allows your most valued human resources to take a quantum leap when it comes to productivity and creativity.”
As an indication of commitment to the partnership, Ryan LaPensee, current Chief Executive Officer of PanOptic Intelligence, will a join Covalent as Chief Technology Officer, while Ann Teschendorf, current Chief Executive Officer of Covalent Resource Group, will join Panoptic Intelligence as Chief Revenue Officer.
By bringing together their complementary disciplines, both companies are looking toward the future of IT resourcing and development and the revolutionary power of human + AI.
About Covalent Resource Group: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, Covalent Resource Group is a WBENC certified women-owned IT services, consulting, and staffing company that marries human creativity with the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our solutions combine human consultants and AI-generated cyber assistants to solve real-world technical challenges and transform how businesses do work.
About PanOptic Intelligence, Inc.: Founded in 2021 as a QA and DevOps consulting firm with a mission rooted in automation, Panoptic’s journey began with a deep appreciation for the ever-evolving tech landscape. We saw an opportunity to build products that could infuse quality into every step of the software development lifecycle for our clients, but we didn't stop there. Our vision extends beyond today's solutions. We imagine a future where dynamic, AI-driven assistants work alongside humans to unravel complex enterprise challenges and revolutionize how work is done. Through the secure, seamless integration of your data, Large Language Models (LLMs), and our proprietary orchestration layer, PanOptic AI assistants learn, analyze, and continuously evolve to become trusted “cyber staff,” augmenting and enhancing your human team's capabilities. At PanOptic, we're not just embracing the future; we're building it.
Bridget Travers
Covalent Resource Group
bridget.travers@covalentrg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram