AMI’s AssetTrack Wins ITAM's Marketplace Tool of the Year

AMI's flagship tool, AssetTrack, wins coveted industry award, reflecting AMI's commitment to their customers' success

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssetTrack, the flagship IT asset management program from AMI (Asset Management International), has won the coveted Marketplace Tool of Year Award from leading industry resource, ITAM Review.

According to Martin Thompson, founder of the ITAM review, “The Excellence Awards [are] the badge of honor to have in the ITAM industry. Winners represent the absolute pinnacle of innovation and sheer hard work that is so prevalent in our industry.” Further, “the Marketplace Tool of the Year award is particularly interesting. [It is] unique among the awards as the only award not chosen by our expert panel but based entirely on customer reviews left on the ITAM Review Marketplace, our central hub for both expert and user reviews of ITAM tools and services. This makes the award for AMI particularly special.”

AMI founder and current CEO Tom Watson observed, “AssetTrack winning this award really does reflect our team’s absolute focus on the customer, whether it’s through our software or the human support we provide. At the end of the day, we know IT management professionals can only be successful if they have an easy, reliable way to track assets and generate meaningful insights for their business, whether you’re the person on the floor or the CIO. I’m very proud of our team for winning this award and know what it means to them. I’m also looking forward to what we have in store for our customers in the near future.”

The Marketplace Tool of the Year award will be presented to AMI at ITAM’s Wisdom North America 2023 Conference in St. Petersburg, FL, March 21-22nd, 2023.




Seattle-based AMI provides barcode and RFID asset tracking solutions that help companies receive, track, audit, and report on assets to make informed decisions with confidence. https://www.amitracks.com

The ITAM Review is an independent global community for worldwide ITAM, SAM and Licensing professionals. Driven by knowledge, our focus is to empower every ITAM professional throughout their career, every step of the way, providing the support, skills and confidence to succeed. https://itassetmanagement.net/

Hannah Mattes
Covalent Resource Group
+1 313-506-3306
email us here

You just read:

