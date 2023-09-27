Christina Roberson Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Christina Roberson

CHICAGO , IL , USA , September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CelebrityPress® is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between Christina Roberson and international bestselling author Jack Canfield. Christina, a dedicated coach and entrepreneur will be co-authoring with esteemed author Jack Canfield in an empowering book titled, "Success Redefined." The highly anticipated book is slated for release in 2024.

Christina's journey to adulthood was marked by a heartfelt desire to improve connections and overcome feelings of loneliness that lingered from childhood. She embarked on a quest to deepen her connections, both actively and subconsciously, through various avenues.

During high school, Christina found an unexpected ally in cosmetology. It became her chosen path and outlet, providing her with a sense of community and a boost in self-confidence. Her time in the beauty industry ignited a passion for uplifting and supporting others, setting her on a journey of self-awareness and self-improvement. This path ultimately led Christina to become a Certified Professional Coach and the founder of Discover A Better You LLC. She also co-founded a nonprofit organization, Heart-Centered Matters, with a focus on youth mental health.

Christina has donned numerous roles throughout her life. She previously worked as a cosmetologist and matchmaker, and now, she fulfills various roles as a coach, founder, CEO, and author. Nevertheless, her most cherished roles are those of a dedicated mother and loving wife.

Her latest venture, Legacy Leaders, transcends her usual scope by expressing her values and beliefs through apparel. This impactful clothing line aims to raise awareness, empower individuals to find their voices, and advocate for causes close to Christina's heart, including domestic abuse awareness, equality, empowerment, mental health awareness, giving back, and anti-bullying.

As the Founder of Discover A Better You LLC and Co-founder of Heart-Centered Matters, Christina is committed to building positive and lasting relationships and imparting essential life principles to individuals of all ages.

Regardless of where Christina's journey takes her, one thing is certain: it will revolve around enriching relationships, personal development, and heart-centered causes.

To stay updated on Christina's present and future entrepreneurial adventures, visit: TheCoachChristina.com for a dose of growth and connection.