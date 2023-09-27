FEMA and CISA Open Application Process for Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced opening the application process for $18.2 million available through the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program (TCGP) to help Tribal Nations address cybersecurity risks and threats. With the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity, applicants have 105 days to apply for a grant, which can be used to fund new or existing cybersecurity programs.

The TCGP is an innovative program established by the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to help address the unique challenges Tribal Nations face when defending against cyber threats. Tribal Nations across the country are facing increasing digital threats to their governments and tribal citizens, yet they have challenges accessing the resources to build cyber resiliency in Indian Country.

Like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP), which was announced last month, this Tribal Nation-focused program is another example of a unified approach across the Department of Homeland Security, in which a FEMA-administered program leverages CISA’s capabilities to accomplish the Department’s goal of increasing tribal cyber defenses and resilience. FEMA and CISA engaged in government-to-government consultation with Tribal Nations over the last year to ensure that the final structure of the tribal focused program respected tribal sovereignty and could be used to meet the unique challenges that Tribal Nations face when building their cybersecurity capabilities.

“Addressing the complex cybersecurity needs of the Tribal Nations is a top priority of the Biden Administration and the Department,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “I am pleased to announce this year’s funding opportunity for the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program that will strengthen Tribal Nations across Indian Country as they guard against cyber threats that target their governments and tribal citizens.”

“I am proud to have worked hand-in-hand with Tribal Nations to tailor this grant program to better meet the vast cybersecurity needs across Indian Country,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is an accomplishment that aligns with our National Tribal Strategy and mission of having a nation prepared for all threats.”

“We know that Tribes face unique cybersecurity challenges and often lack the resources needed to address them. The Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program will play a critical role in helping Tribal governments build their capability and capacity to protect their communities from cybersecurity threats,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “We encourage all federally recognized Tribal governments to apply for grant funds to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure and communities from malicious cyber activity. CISA is here to provide the expertise, tools, and technical assistance to be a reliable partner to Tribal governments in combatting the emerging cyber threats Tribes face each day.”

Similar to the SLCGP, the tribal program will fund efforts to establish critical governance frameworks for Tribal Nations to address cyber threats and vulnerabilities, identify key vulnerabilities and evaluate needed capabilities, implement measures to mitigate the threats, and develop a 21st-century cyber workforce. CISA will support these efforts with a suite of available resources, including state cybersecurity coordinators and cybersecurity advisors.

The grants will significantly improve national resilience to cyber threats by giving Tribal Nations much-needed resources to address network security and take steps to protect against cybersecurity risks to help them strengthen their communities.

For more information and helpful resources on the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program, visit Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program | FEMA.gov.