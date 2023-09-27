Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Pasco County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The State of Florida and FEMA are operating a Disaster Recovery Center in Pasco County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The location is:

Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, 11611 Denton Ave, Hudson, FL, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Currently open fixed sites:

Citrus County: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W Veterans Dr., Homosassa, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon–Sat, closed Sundays. This location will close permanently at the end of the day, Oct. 7.

West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W Veterans Dr., Homosassa, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon–Sat, closed Sundays. This location will close permanently at the end of the day, Oct. 7. Columbia County: 180 E Duval St. Lake City, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

180 E Duval St. Lake City, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sundays

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sundays Hamilton County : 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Hernando County : Hernando Public Library-Spring Hill Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: Hernando Public Library-Spring Hill Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Jefferson County : Jefferson County Library, 375 S Water St., Monticello, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: Jefferson County Library, 375 S Water St., Monticello, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Levy County : Cedar Key Fire Station parking lot, 489 1st St., Cedar Key, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Sat. Closed Sundays

: Cedar Key Fire Station parking lot, 489 1st St., Cedar Key, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Sat. Closed Sundays Levy County : Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40 W, Inglis, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Sat. Closed Sundays

: Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40 W, Inglis, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Sat. Closed Sundays Madison County : Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Manatee County: Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E, Palmetto, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E, Palmetto, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Pinellas County : Palm Harbor CSA, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: Palm Harbor CSA, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Pinellas County : Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

: Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St., Live Oak, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St., Live Oak, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Taylor County: Steinhatchee Community Center, 1013 S. Riverside Dr., Steinhatchee, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC, you don’t have to reside in that county.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Oct. 30, 2023.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.