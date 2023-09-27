House Resolution 190 Printer's Number 1937
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - A Resolution designating September 18, 2023, as "Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to coincide with "International Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day."
