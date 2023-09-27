Submit Release
House Resolution 73 Printer's Number 0942

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study, analyze and report on the relationship between gun violence and the use of social media in Pennsylvania.

