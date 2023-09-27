Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports To Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament in Buffalo, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2023
Teams from eight cities across the country, including hometown Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Team, will participate
Being able to play the sport you love in a new way is life changing. I love the cohesiveness, the team bonding, the ability to rely on others. It’s just like the military.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country, including the hometown Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Team, will compete at a USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament hosted by Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports September 30 & October 1 at the Erie Community College North Campus. 2023 marks the third year of USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament play. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible in part by support from the National Football League (NFL) - and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative.
— Carrie Frank, Veteran and Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Player
Tournament competition will kick off on Saturday morning, September 30 at 8:00 AM with two fields running concurrently from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday and from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday in Lots 9 & 10 at the Erie Community College North Campus. A champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon following the final matchup at 2:00 PM.
“I’m excited to continue our football season at home,” said Carrie Frank, retired U.S. Army SPC and leader on the Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Team. “Our team is really continuing to build on our team chemistry. Being able to play the sport you love in a new way is life changing. I love the cohesiveness, the team bonding, the ability to rely on others. It’s just like the military.”
This is the third tournament of the 2023 season. Eight teams will be competing, including the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and the home team Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Team.
“We are so pumped to launch the third in-person season of wheelchair football competitions, with the league now growing to 14 teams in 2023,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “This program, supported through the NFL-BWF Salute to Service partnership brings the hard hitting sport to hundreds of warfighters and adults with disabilities in their home communities. The power of the league is to reengage our athletes in the unique team environment that only football brings.”
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL-BWF Salute to Service partnership and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education, officials training and learn-to-play clinics.
As a signature program of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports, Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports was formed to provide adults and children with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities with the opportunity to participate in sports, make friends, and grow. Now, we offer a variety of programs, and are always looking to expand and to serve a new group of athletes.
Local youth football organizations, nonprofits and community groups are invited to come out to a game to support the athletes and teams as spectators or volunteers.
