Thoughtful Pauses is a political philosophy targeting weaknesses U.S. law, government, politics, war and the media

Thoughtful Pauses is provoking, profound and a way of critiquing government, media and societal failings. It is a way of attacking the weaknesses of our culture with thought provoking philosophies. One might feel that the author’s writings hit too hard in their critiquing. Knowing his background though explains his brand of pragmatic philosophy.

In the Public Interest by Ralph Nader

Thoughtful Pauses: A Political Philosophy by Michael G. Merhige. Who could have ever envisioned this 67page book full of laser-beam wisdom and insights by a former college baseball player, U.S. army officer, former CIA officer in the Far East and South America, and corporate development executive? Niccolo Machiavelli, Mark Twain, Thomas Paine, and Will Rogers would have wanted to review these hundreds of memorable observations—so timely in today’s world. Ralph Nader

Society and the Law

(Excerpts - Chapter 1)

The ultimate quality and success of a society is not obtained from

its institutions, but can only be found in the fabric of its people. It

is from their greatness that institutions derive their excellence; and

once that fabric is torn, such institutions can only begin to crumble.

It is society that created the law to act as man’s agent; and it is society, through

man’s evolutionary genius, that created conscience to serve its interest

for orderly preservation. It is, therefore, man’s conscience, and not

the law, that is the true guardian of justice.

Justice can only be determined by man’s intuition—that product

of society—and not by the courtroom. Ultimately, man himself, and not his agent the law, is the true guardian of justice. Without his conscience, that instinct for right, we have only a courtroom of fools.

(Excerpts – Chapter 6)

No law, no matter how equitably written, will secure justice

when implemented by dishonest men. No law, no matter how poorly

written, will deter justice when guarded by men of good will.

deceit, and dishonesty. It matters not what form of government.

Media’s most effective power is mostly derived from the people unable to think for themselves.

Beware those who parade themselves the eternal victim.

When given the choice between having enemies or masters, choose enemies.

If a corrupt leader is difficult to remove, a corrupt system is even more so.

Let the politician fight the war and let the soldier do the speaking at the gravesite of the fallen.

A one world government will make it simpler for one world slavery.

There are two principal types of revolution. One is revolution by revolution – the other revolution by evolution. Each comes with its own fingerprint – one by the use of battle the other by guile. Make no mistake. Both are revolutions in their own right.



About the Author

Michael G. Merhige played semi-pro high school baseball in the Ban Johnson League for two summers in Kansas. He received a scholarship to the University of Alabama as a baseball letterman. He served in the US Army as an officer attached to the Navy and Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Caribbean. He was also a CIA officer in the Far East (official cover) and in South America (non-official cover). He retired as a Corporate Development Executive in private industry.

