Thoughtful Pauses - Political Philosophy from the U.S.

Politicians who sell their souls for money and power should not be left alone as too many will sell their country in the process.” — michael g merhige

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE for book Thoughtful Pauses (August 2023)

Thoughtful Pauses is provoking, profound and a way of critiquing government, media and societal failings. It is a way of attacking the weaknesses of our culture with thought provoking philosophies. One might feel that the author’s writings hit too hard in their critiquing. Knowing his background though explains his brand of pragmatic philosophy.

In the Public Interest by Ralph Nader

Thoughtful Pauses: A Political Philosophy by Michael G. Merhige. Who could have ever envisioned this 67page book full of laser-beam wisdom and insights by a former college baseball player, U.S. army officer, former CIA officer in the Far East and South America, and corporate development executive? Niccolo Machiavelli, Mark Twain, Thomas Paine, and Will Rogers would have wanted to review these hundreds of memorable observations—so timely in today’s world. Ralph Nader

About the Author (Thoughtful Pauses)

Michael G. Merhige played semi-pro high school baseball in the Ban Johnson League for two summers in Kansas. He received a scholarship to the University of Alabama as a baseball letterman. He served in the US Army as an officer attached to the Navy and Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Caribbean. He was also a CIA officer in the Far East (official cover) and in South America (non-official cover). He retired as a Corporate Development Executive in private industry.

Please direct all media inquiries to: support@fultonbooks.com; Support Line +1 877 210 0816. Thoughtful Pauses available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book outlets .https://www.amazon.com/Thoughtful-Pauses-Philosophy-Michael-Merhige-ebook/dp/B07TLZQ39N/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2RTNB8NZ972PT&keywords=michael+g+merhige&qid=1694093779&sprefix=michael+g+merhige%2Caps%2C106&sr=8-1