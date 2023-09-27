Mayor Bowser Celebrates MuralsDC Anacostia Project, Unveils New Art to Go-Go Shuttle

(Washington, DC) – Today, during Art Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID) and various community and District officials to celebrate a MuralsDC Anacostia project and unveil a new “Art to Go-Go” shuttle. Established in 2007, MuralsDC is dedicated to deterring illegal graffiti and supporting the development and growth of local artists. Since 2007, the program has supported the creation of more than 165 original works on public facing buildings in all eight wards.

“Anacostia has always been a hub of art, culture, and creative expression. The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is uplifting that history,” said Mayor Bowser. “MuralsDC is a win-win for our community, not only does it deter graffiti, but it supports local artists and fills our neighborhoods with fantastic art.”



The 40-foot, wrap-around mural unveiled today at Sandlot Anacostia, 633 Howard Road SE, was created by artist Federico Frum, also known as MasPaz. The design, which the artist says is a tribute to humanity, wraps around several metal container structures and is painted in the artist’s signature indigenous, abstract contemporary style.



“Thanks to DMPED’s additional funding, MuralsDC was able to triple its scope and provide opportunities for more than a dozen local muralists,” said DPW Director Timothy Spriggs. “This mural is just one of many conversation pieces MuralsDC will be creating in Ward 8, including what will be the community’s largest mural at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue and Good Hope Road—two of Anacostia’s most travelled corridors.”



At the unveiling, the Anacostia BID also launched its two new “Art to Go-Go” shuttles. The vehicles—wrapped with art by local artist Luis Peralta Del Valle—will provide free transportation across not only the Anacostia Arts and Culture District, but also nearby arts and cultural stops outside of Anacostia.



“The ability to bring more opportunity for mural artists into DC's Arts and Culture District in partnership with MuralsDC is a wonderful opportunity,” said Anacostia BID Executive Director Kristina Noell. “It gives us the opportunity to not only showcase our organic arts and culture, but to also preserve our history and become the destination marketing driver that this community needs and wants.”



Since its establishment by Mayor Bowser in February 2023, grants and funding provided to the Anacostia Arts and Culture District has already resulted in:

New streetlight banners highlighting and celebrating artists in Anacostia.

Events including Spoken Word to Go-Go, Flower, Anacostia Jazz Hop, and increased Art All Night activations in Anacostia.

Development of a streetscape plan that incorporates public art.

Today’s event was one of dozens being held across the District during 202 Creates, the city’s annual month-long celebration of artists and creatives in DC.

The month wraps up this week with the Mayor’s Arts Awards on September 28, the World Culture Event from September 29 - October 1, and District-wide Art All Night activations on September 29-30.



Residents can visit 202creates.com and dcartallnight.org to learn how to participate in these celebrations of DC’s rich creative community.



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos