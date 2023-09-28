National Tech Training Nonprofit, NPower, Launches in City of Dayton to Create a New Pipeline for the Digital Workforce
The national tech training nonprofit, NPower, has announced it is bringing its free flagship training program to the Greater Dayton area.DAYTON, OHIO, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPower’s Tech Fundamentals program gives 18 to 26-year-olds and military-connected individuals the opportunity to obtain coveted tech skills, IT certifications and access to coveted tech jobs - without any cost.
The 20-week training program is a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. It addresses barriers that exist among young adults, military families and women of color trying to launch careers in technology. NPower graduates see an average starting salary of $48,631, according to national data from NPower.
The City of Dayton and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation are funding NPower’s latest expansion into Ohio.
“Ohio is quickly becoming the low-cost alternative to Silicon Valley, and Dayton is best positioned for this growth,” said Demarus Crawford-White - Executive Director of NPower Ohio. “The City of Dayton understands if we are going to compete for the best IT and tech jobs, we need to ensure our young people are equipped with the skills for this new digital economy. This free program will pave the way for young adults and military connected individuals to obtain those in-demand job skills.”
Over the past decade, NPower has provided IT, cloud, and cyber training to residents in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Missouri, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina and California.
More than 9,000 NPower graduates have gone on to launch tech careers with Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, staffing firms, and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of all NPower students secure employment or continue their education within 6 months of graduation.
Tech and IT Job Growth in Dayton
Information technology occupations are projected to grow 12 percent from 2014 to 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 60,000 people are employed in the Ohio IT industry, with a large cluster focused around the Dayton region.
NPower’s program is projected to help 125 local residents acquire in-demand tech skills within the first two years of this partnership.
“The City of Dayton is excited to support NPower, and we look forward to their flagship technical training program which will position Dayton youth and veterans for careers in technology,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager.
History of NPower Tech Fundamentals Program
NPower has a proven and award-winning training model that is bridging the national talent gap in the tech industry. The program provides employers with diverse talent equipped with the competencies of an information technology (IT) professional with one to two years of experience.
NPower Ohio is now accepting applications from young adults ages 18 to 26, military veterans and their spouses living in the Dayton region. Classes are scheduled to begin in October.
About NPower Inc.
NPower is a national nonprofit, rooted in the community, that is committed to advancing race and gender equity in the tech industry through skills training, real-world experience, support, and mentorships. The organization has helped young adults from underserved communities and veterans move from poverty to the middle class by training them with a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs.
Students who enter the free, six-month training program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships and apprenticeships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. NPower is a vital solution towards bridging the national talent gap that exists in the high-growth technology industry.
Over the past decade, NPower has expanded its program reach and developed a robust network of Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, staffing firms, and a network of nonprofit partners that host its interns and hire its graduates full-time. To learn more about NPower, visit https://www.npower.org.
