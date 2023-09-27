L.A. County: Zero bail takes effect Sunday amid lingering concerns

Law enforcement officials and some residents continued to express safety concerns Tuesday about the imminent implementation of zero bail in Los Angeles County, but backers of the plan told the Board of Supervisors that misinformation about the system is leading to unfounded perceptions that crime will increase and criminals won't be held accountable.
