Hà Nội’s programme promotes investment, business networking

VIETNAM, September 27 - HÀ NỘI — A business promotion programme, which runs a 1,000m2 space for introducing investment opportunities, business networking, and partnership, opened in Hà Nội on September 27.

Co-organised by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and Hanoi Young Business Association (HanoiBA), it aimed to help enterprises and investors introduce their strength and potential, and showcase their products and needs for cooperation.

Bùi Quang Minh, HanoiBA vice president, said that the programme reflects the authorities’ attention to and support for the business community toward the expansion of their trading opportunities and socio-economic development of the city.

The space is divided into many sections, with about 100 businesses displaying their goods and services. Cultural and tourism promotion activities and trade-investment networking sessions will also be held on the occasion.

Nearly 1,000 visitors are expected to visit the space. — VNS

