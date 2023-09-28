Metropolis Releases UCCX Reporting Guide to Elevate Cisco Communication Analytics

The UCCX Reporting Guide highlights ways to leverage AI insights and Qcloud dashboard visualizations to manage and optimize the Cisco UCCX infrastructure.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading independent software vendor (ISV) specializing in analytics solutions for Unified Communications (UC) and UCaaS, is thrilled to announce the release of their Qcloud UCCX Reporting Guide for Cisco users. The publication highlights ways to leverage AI insights and Qcloud dashboard visualizations to better manage and optimize the Cisco UCCX infrastructure.

"AI has made it possible for analytics to be faster and provide deeper insights than ever before," explains Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing. "The UCCX guide delves into these capabilities and helps customers understand how those data connections can be influential in call center performance and customer experience."

The Metropolis team has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Cisco call reporting and CUCM analytics solutions for the past 30 years. Their original CDR reporting product, OfficeWatch, was designed to help businesses improve employee productivity, reduce telecom costs, and minimize liability with advanced call tracking and alerting features. Over the years, Metropolis has continued to evolve, expanding its portfolio to encompass a wide array of offerings, including voice analytics, CDR-reporting products, and collaborative analytics solutions, available in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based configurations

Qcloud for Small Call Centers

About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in telecom data; providing call accounting and business intelligence workplace analytics to help organizations across the globe improve their enterprise visibility, enabling vigorous risk management decisions. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

