Global Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases Reach 40% According to Largest Mapping of Diabetes Industry by Aging Analytics Agency

Undiagnosed diabetes cases reach 40% globally; Africa, South-East Asia and Western Pacific face the highest undiagnosed rates, and only half of diagnosed diabetes patients have access to licensed care

Aging Analytics Agency (AAA), a UK-based market intelligence agency focused on longevity analysis and a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, today released the largest-ever mapping of the Global Diabetes Industry in the form of an analytical report and IT platform.
Aging Analytics Agency (AAA), a UK-based market intelligence agency focused on longevity analysis and a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, today released the largest-ever mapping of the Global Diabetes Industry in the form of an analytical report and IT platform.
According to AAA, diabetes technology is rapidly improving and can be beneficial for all those living with diabetes. While many diabetes sufferers use self-monitoring of blood glucose and insulin injections or insulin pens, these tools are being replaced by more advanced technologies that provide more useful data and greater convenience. Advanced tools such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) provide real-time data to help people with diabetes to avoid experiencing low and high blood sugar levels.
All AAA’s data is based on scientific and clinical evidence and can be used by healthcare professionals, R&D professionals, and investors in the diabetes market.
According to the data, undiagnosed diabetes cases have reached about 40% globally, with developed regions exhibiting similar levels. The most concerning statistics are also seen in Africa, where 60% of diabetes cases go undiagnosed, followed by South-East Asia at 57%, and the Western Pacific Region at 56%.
Despite the prevalence of diagnosed cases, the Diabetes Global Industry Overview 2023 reveals that only 50% of individuals with diabetes have access to licensed healthcare services. This stark disparity highlights the pressing need to improve access to diabetic care on a global scale.
The report offers diabetes market analysis and insights into the use of advanced technology in the management of persons with diabetes. Housed within Aging Analytics Agency’s Global Diabetes IT-Platform, the report profiled over 2,800 companies, 1,500 investors and 80 R&D hubs.
According to the report, over half of global diabetes industry investors (approximately 52%) are based in the United States, totalling 746 investors. The United Kingdom and China follow, with around 10% each (76 and 71 investors, respectively).
More than 2,100 active clinical trials are ongoing worldwide, with North America serving as the primary hub, hosting over 53% of clinical trial sponsors.
More than 530 companies specialize in diabetes diagnostics, with the USA leading the market, housing over 65% of these companies.
The US boasts 1,466 medical centers specializing in diabetes treatment, representing approximately 78% of the global total.
The majority of research and development centers dedicated to diabetes research are located in the USA, comprising 81% of all analyzed centers. Australia follows at 5%, and the United Kingdom and India each account for 2%, with the remaining 9% distributed across seven countries.
In its report, Aging Analytics Agency highlights that glucose level control remains the primary strategy for diabetes management, with human insulin being the most commonly used drug. Advanced insulin therapy and non-insulin medications are prevalent in the US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil. The pharmaceutical market for diabetes is divided into three subsectors: Therapeutics (38.7%), Drug Delivery (32.3%), and Devices (24.7%).
The diabetes market is fiercely competitive, with traditional insulin dominating approximately half of the market. GLP-1 receptor agonists, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT2 inhibitors are emerging as significant players, collectively comprising 44% of the market. Notably, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Merck together account for approximately 72% of the global diabetes market.
This comprehensive report provides a vital overview of the global diabetes landscape, highlighting the urgent need for improved access to diabetes care and innovative solutions to address the growing crisis.
To view the full report, please visit: www.global-diabetes.health
