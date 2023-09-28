RecoverWell expands to the Inland Empire, bridging gaps in substance use and mental health treatment

Men recovering from addiction find a healing outlet through music at Serenity Lodge's recording studio.

Social workers and case managers in the Inland Empire can now access RecoverWell's free health technology platform to connect individuals with local programs.

RecoverWell has announced its expansion to the Inland Empire this week, marking a significant step toward improving access to substance use and mental health treatment services in the region. Social workers, case managers, and substance use navigators in the Inland Empire can now access RecoverWell's free health technology platform to connect individuals with local behavioral health programs.

The platform serves a diverse range of patients, with programs that accept varying payment options like Medi-Cal, commercial insurance plans, and scholarships. RecoverWell’s mission is to ensure that everyone who seeks help for mental health or addiction can get into a treatment program that meets their needs, regardless of their ability to pay.

The RecoverWell network now includes the following Inland Empire facilities:

- ABC Recovery

- His House New Creation

- Zinnia Health - Serenity Lodge

- Pinnacle Treatment Centers https://pinnacletreatment.com/aegis-2/

- Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program - Chino Hills https://discoverymood.com/locations/chino-hills/

His House New Creation was one of the earliest adopters of RecoverWell. Their organization provides a full range of specialized and highly accredited addiction programs, including gender-specific facilities across 12 visually inviting locations.

“Our mission is deeply rooted in fostering spiritual growth and lifelong recovery for everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Glenn Swanson, CEO of His House New Creation. “It's not just about those with private insurance which we do service; we also have programs compatible with Medi-Cal in San Bernardino and Orange County to address the needs of at-risk and underserved communities.”

Amee Gray, CEO of RecoverWell, said that RecoverWell is in alignment with the core values of His House New Creation.

“His House New Creation was our first partner in the Inland Empire region; this is an organization that serves a diverse socio-economic patient population that truly reflects the local community,” Gray said. “We deeply resonate with their belief that what you have, or don’t have, outside of the program should not impact your ability to achieve sobriety.”

Access to mental health and substance use care is a greater challenge in the Inland Empire than in other parts of California. According to findings by UC San Francisco, the ratio of behavioral health professionals to the general population is the lowest in the Inland Empire. Increased rates of financial hardship also contribute to difficulties in accessing behavioral healthcare.

Discovery Mood & Anxiety program, located in Chino Hills, joined the RecoverWell network as a mental health treatment option for women ages 18-26.

Amy Brown, President of Discovery Mood & Anxiety, said that the facility provides individualized interventions and trauma-informed care to help women work through recovery.

"Discovery Mood & Anxiety’s Chino Hills location has a focus on working with females struggling with trauma,” said Brown. “We have EMDR therapists and an amazing treatment team who go above and beyond for our patients, providing well-rounded support for their mental health, educational, and professional goals.”

Young women are among the most likely to face sexual assault, domestic violence, and body image concerns. Gray said that facilities like these are critical to offer adequate support.

“We have seen a large number of young women who feel unheard by general treatment programs,” Gray said. “We are eager to work with Discovery Mood & Anxiety at Chino Hills because they have designed their programs specifically for this population of women.”

Treatment facilities that serve specialized populations often find that a deeper level of recovery becomes possible for their patients. Serenity Lodge, located in Lake Arrowhead, provides comprehensive addiction treatment programs for men in a scenic lakeside environment spanning across 22 acres. The facility offers unique amenities such as a music recording studio, a fully-stationed gym, and much more.

Ryan Jones, clinical outreach coordinator of Serenity Lodge, said he hopes to close gaps in healthcare access through his organization’s partnership with RecoverWell.

“Sadly, the Inland Empire lacks the needed resources for our underserved populations and many individuals go untreated,” said Jones. “RecoverWell has proven exceedingly capable of eliminating the barriers our community members face by providing options and streamlining access to quality care.”

Their facility is an in-network provider with several commercial insurance plans, ensuring that a world-class treatment experience can be an accessible option for many Americans.

“The minute I stepped foot on the Serenity Lodge property, I had an instant sense of calm and a release of the outside world,” said Gray. “For men who are struggling with a dual diagnosis, I can’t imagine a better place to unplug, deprogram, and do deep inner work.”

Artinice Walker, a substance use navigator at St. Bernardine Medical Center, said that RecoverWell helped her connect patients to suitable treatment programs.

“The great thing is there are a variety of facilities available for each patient based on their unique needs,” Walker said. “It’s easy to maneuver through their site and I know that RecoverWell will be a great help to the communities we serve here in the Inland Empire.”

ABC Recovery Center, located in Indio, is another treatment facility that has aligned with RecoverWell’s mission to improve access to substance use treatment.

“We decided to partner with RecoverWell for one reason: our companies share a vision of getting everyone who desires treatment into a bed,” said Chris Yingling, CEO of ABC Recovery Center. “This substance-use thing is treatable, so many of our alumni are a testament to that. In this day and age, anyone can recover.”

ABC Recovery Center offers a full continuum of addiction recovery services for both men and women, with same-gender houses available for detox/residential treatment. Their patients also receive the added benefit of remote compliance and mood tracking through HandHeld Monitoring.

RecoverWell's commitment to improving access to treatment is evident in its regularly expanding network. If there is a treatment facility that you would like to see on RecoverWell, you can email contact@recoverwell.net with referrals and feedback.

“We are always looking to bring on new options so we can serve a wider range of patients,” said Gray. “It’s important that each person feels that they have affordable and effective options available to them.”