RecoverWell and Discovery Behavioral Health collaborate to improve mental health access

RecoverWell lists Discovery Behavioral Health facilities in California, Arizona, and Texas as an option for patients who are a match for the services they provide.

The program will focus on connecting hospitals to mental health, substance use, and eating disorder treatment facilities that are effective and affordable.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RecoverWell and Discovery Behavioral Health have announced a collaboration this summer to improve access to behavioral health programs throughout the state of California. The program will focus on connecting hospitals to mental health, substance use, and eating disorder treatment facilities that are effective and affordable.

Sanda Sellani, SVP of Marketing at Discovery Behavioral Health, said their organization has always been passionate about making evidence-based treatment accessible.

“Our community outreach team meets regularly with discharge planners and other community referents to educate them about our services and outcomes,” Sellani said. “With RecoverWell, we can make all of our information available to them in one database, streamlining access to care for patients as they transition from one treatment facility to another."

RecoverWell is a health technology company that provides a HIPAA-compliant, cybersecure platform for hospitals to algorithmically match their patients to programs based on financial, clinical, and personal needs. The platform lists Discovery Behavioral Health facilities in California, Arizona, and Texas as an option for patients who are a match for the services they provide.

Amee Gray, CEO of RecoverWell, said that this partnership is core to the company’s mission of providing viable treatment options for all patients.

“Discovery Behavioral Health offers a diverse range of services at various levels of care,” said Gray. “Their facilities fill many of the gaps that previously existed in our network, so this partnership helps us extend high-quality treatment opportunities to many more patients across California.”

Discovery Behavioral Health is one of the largest health providers in the United States for mental health and addiction, with over 160 facilities across 16 states. Their residential treatment, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization programs are in-network with most major insurance providers.

According to Mental Health America, 42% of adults with mental health conditions could not access necessary treatment because they were not able to afford it. As an in-network provider, Discovery Behavioral Health is part of the solution to this problem by offering affordable options for many Americans with insurance plans like Anthem, Blue Shield, Health Net, and more.

In addition to the barrier of cost, many Americans are simply not accessing treatment because of confusing, energy-intensive admissions processes. Over 20 million Americans live with substance use disorders, but only 10% get the help that they need. With RecoverWell, 55% of patients entered into the platform are accepted into a treatment facility that is a good fit for their needs.

“We are working hard to increase admission rates in the counties we serve to at least 70 percent,” said Gray. “That may sound ambitious, but we believe that providing support and access during times of crisis is the essential key to keeping patients off the streets, out of prisons, and into lasting recovery.”

The treatment facilities available through Discovery Behavioral Health include:

● Anew Era TMS

● Authentic Recovery Center

● Casa Palmera

● Center for Discovery Eating Disorder Treatment

● Cliffside Malibu

● Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program

● DiscoveryMD

● PaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center)

The programs at Discovery Behavioral Health are not only affordable, but they are also comprehensive and forward-thinking. Their services include TMS, ketamine therapy, specialty programs for veterans and first responders, and many other therapeutic options. All programs include something unprecedented in the industry: aftercare and support groups for patients and their families, for life.

“Everyone deserves access to quality mental health care; this partnership is an important step in making that vision a reality,” said Gray.

About RecoverWell:

RecoverWell is a B2B health technology platform that connects hospitals to mental health and addiction treatment services. The platform automates the admissions process to ensure that patients are able to access care at higher rates, instead of falling through the cracks. RecoverWell is committed to streamlining access to lifesaving behavioral health programs for people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. For more information, reach out to contact@recoverwell.net.

About Discovery Behavioral Health:

Discovery Behavioral Health believes a happy, rewarding life is everyone’s right. That’s why they make behavioral healthcare—eating, mental health, and substance use disorders—accessible and affordable. With hundreds of healthcare centers nationwide, they connect people, professionals, and payors through comprehensive, evidence-based community treatment programs. For more information, reach out to info@discoverybh.com.

###