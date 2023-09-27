Digital Competence for CSOs: Apply for new EU-funded course until 4 October!

The EU-funded Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility has launched a new course for civil society organisations in the Eastern Partner countries to strengthen their digital competence.

The ‘Digital Competence for CSOs’ is a hybrid course – both online and offline. It is composed of a mixture of online diagnostic sessions, physical workshops, and practical one-to-one coaching.

CSOs will have the opportunity to focus on their priority needs, from improving the way data is accessed and used and the use of digital tools for communication and outreach, to strengthening cybersecurity.

The course is aimed primarily at CSO managers/staff/volunteers who have a direct impact on how the organisation deals with data and technology, and who can describe themselves as entry to intermediate level practitioners. The participants should have a working knowledge of English.

The deadline for applications is 4 October.

The course will begin on 18 October and be completed by the end of 2023.

The two-day “face-to-face” workshop will be organised in different locations: tentatively in Yerevan (9-10 November), Tbilisi (20-21 November), Chisinau (23-24 November), and Kyiv (23-24 November). Participants will be invited to only one workshop and to a location determined by the organisers.

