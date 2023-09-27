Beauty of Rome Comes To Boston in Stunning Clarity With Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Opening October 13
This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you're transformed into a completely different world. When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. ”CHELSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rome arrives in Boston with the internationally acclaimed and visually stunning Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. The museum-style exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements featuring Michelangelo’s 34 renowned frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Starting October 13th at 121 Webster Avenue in Chelsea, this exhibit allows guests to see every brushstroke of Michelangelo's iconic paintings up close and personal and at their own pace, without the need to fight the crowds in Rome. Tickets for Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition are on sale now at ChapelSistine.com.
Commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508, Michelangelo’s historic art decorates the 60-foot high ceiling and 40 feet of the West wall of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Renowned for the beautiful depictions of the creation and scenes from the Old Testament, it took seven years for Michelangelo to complete these masterpieces. The frescoes are reproduced in a unique way using licensed high-definition photos and are brought to life using a special printing technique and materials that emulate the look and feel of the original frescoes. Reproduced lifesize and placed on or near eye level, this exhibit provides guests unparalleled access. Audiences will be able to get close enough to spot the individual brush strokes from Michelangelo’s own hand as a free audio guide app provides background on each work.
"This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you're transformed into a completely different world," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE™ Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibition. "When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibition will allow residents of Greater Boston and visitors to the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their own pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”
The show runs for a limited time starting Friday, October 13 with tickets sold for Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets start at $20 for adults ages 18+, $15.50 for children ages 4-17 with specialty pricing for families and groups. VIP packages are available. Tickets and further information are available at https://chapelsistine.com/exhibits/boston/
About SEE™ Global Entertainment
SEE™ Global Entertainment is part of the SEE™ family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. For more information on SEE™ Global Entertainment, visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com. SEE™ is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.
About Fever:
Fever is the leading global live entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.
