Supportive and complex-care homes proposed for North Vancouver

CANADA, September 27 - The Province, through BC Housing, is working with local partners on a proposal to create new supportive and complex-care housing for people experiencing homelessness in North Vancouver.

“There’s a critical need to provide more supportive housing and complex care for people experiencing homelessness on the North Shore,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through this proposed housing project, we are working to provide up to 65 vulnerable people in the community with safe and secure homes and the supports they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”

If approved, the proposed project would be built on undeveloped, district-owned land along the 1200 block of East Keith Road. The project would be a six-storey building with 60 studio supportive homes and five complex-care spaces, a commercial kitchen, dining lounge area and common laundry room.

“Too many vulnerable members of our community continue to experience homelessness or inadequate housing, so I am pleased to see our provincial partners taking the necessary steps to directly support our North Shore residents in need,” said Mike Little, mayor of the District of North Vancouver.

The proposal is subject to public rezoning processes and will be considered at a municipal rezoning hearing this fall. Funding and project timeline details will be finalized once the project has proceeded through the rezoning process. If approved, Lu’ma Native Housing Society will operate all 65 units with Vancouver Coastal Health support for the complex-care housing component.

“People living with complex mental-health and addictions challenges need a safe, reliable place to call home,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Complex-care housing not only gives people a safe place to live, but also connects people to the medical and mental-health services they need, so they can build stability in their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.”

Budget 2022 invested $164 million over three years to create new, complex-care housing services for as many as 500 people. Budget 2023 builds on that investment by committing an additional $266 million to fund these services, including $169 million in capital funding to build new homes.

This proposal is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has approximately 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 560 in North Vancouver.

Quotes:

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“There is an enormous need for supportive and complex care housing on the North Shore. Projects like these can fundamentally improve the lives of vulnerable people in our community. I’m grateful to all of our community partners for working with us on this important and compassionate housing project.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“This project would help us meet the growing demand for supportive housing and complex care in our community, giving residents the care and quality of life they need and deserve, close to home.”

Kevin Eaton, executive director of supportive housing, Lu’ma Native Housing Society –

“Lu’ma Native Housing Society is honoured to provide safe and culturally informed supportive housing services located on the traditional, unceded and stolen lands of the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nations. Supporting the unhoused and those at risk of being unhoused is paramount for Lu’ma Native Housing Society, with our mandate to serve the urban Indigenous community with affordable housing options along a continuum.”

Learn More:

Further details about this project, including information on avenues available for public engagement, are available online: https://DNV.org/east-keith-road-supportive-housing

To learn more about the proposal, visit: District of North Vancouver – East Keith Road | Let's Talk Housing BC (letstalkhousingbc.ca) (can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com)

To learn about B.C.’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

To learn about comple-care housing, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/complexcarehousing