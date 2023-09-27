Three Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder

WHITEVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Whiteville Police Department, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrests of three men in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in Whiteville.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents began working alongside the Whiteville Police Department and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred on September 4th. At approximately 9:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Webb Street. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man. The victim, identified as Markuvious Deshun Green (DOB: 8/13/02) of Whiteville, was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, authorities determined Tyreco T. Sharp of Whiteville, Isaiah D. Allen of Whiteville, and Quindario D. Nathan of Jackson were responsible for Green’s death.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Sharp (DOB: 6/7/04) was arrested on September 7th; Allen (DOB: 6/16/03) was arrested on September 11th; and, Nathan (DOB: 4/4/01) was arrested on September 18th. Each was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a count of First Degree Murder and has a bond of $250,000. Additional arrests are expected.

TBI, Whiteville Police Department, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.