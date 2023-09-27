Three individuals found guilty of wildlife violations in mountain lion case

Laramie - Wyoming Game and Fish Department has concluded a successful prosecution for three individuals involved in the illegal take of a mountain lion in the Laramie Region. The case resulted in $7,330 in fines and $6,000 in restitution, with one individual losing their hunting privileges for five years and another individual losing their hunting privileges for ten years.



In December 2021, Levi Wood, Saratoga Game Warden, received a report of individuals trespassing on private property near Saratoga to hunt mountain lions. The reporting party was able to provide descriptions of the individuals and their vehicle, which allowed Warden Wood to respond and locate the involved parties. Warden Wood commends the reporting party for their ability to collect and communicate detailed information that allowed him to apprehend the trespassing individuals.

One member of the hunting party had harvested a mountain lion with a proper license. However, it was determined that the individual had crossed onto private property to harvest the animal, and had not properly validated their hunting license. That hunter was issued a citation for trespassing and a warning for failure to properly tag the animal. This hunter pled guilty to the trespassing charge and received a $450 fine.

Through further investigation of the incident, Warden Wood determined that another member of the hunting party had recently harvested a mountain lion without a license, and that a third member of the party had falsely claimed that animal was harvested under their own mountain lion license when it was registered. Additionally, Warden Wood was able to determine the third individual ran a separate mountain lion with hounds while not in possession of a valid license.

The second individual was cited for intentional take of a mountain lion without a license, and accessory to the illegal transfer of a license. In March 2023, that individual pled guilty to intentionally taking a mountain lion without a license. This individual received a sentence of $6,750 in fines and restitution, and lost all hunting, trapping, fishing, and guiding privileges for five years.

In January 2023, the third individual pled guilty to hunting on private land without permission, take of a mountain lion without a license, transfer of a license, and accessory to taking of a mountain lion without a license. This individual received a sentence of $6,130 in fines and lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for ten years.

Wyoming participates in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. This compact includes a reciprocal agreement whereby a suspension of license privileges in one state results in the suspension of those same privileges in all states that participate in the Compact. All states except Hawaii are current members of the Compact.

With hunting seasons upon us, Game and Fish reminds recreators to report suspected wildlife crimes. Without tips from the public, many wildlife crimes would go undetected. Tips can be reported by phone, text, or online, and reporters can choose to remain anonymous. The Stop Poaching hotline can be called at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Other reporting methods can be found on the Game and Fish website.

