Conservation education initiatives for schools launched

Laramie - Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik joined Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder in a press conference on September 18 to announce Game and Fish’s new conservation education initiatives for schools.

Four initiatives aim to bring conservation education to more schools across Wyoming:

Trout in the Classroom , a partnership with Trout Unlimited, is expanding. This program allows classes to rear trout eggs while also receiving curriculum about fish biology, habitat and management.

, a partnership with Trout Unlimited, is expanding. This program allows classes to rear trout eggs while also receiving curriculum about fish biology, habitat and management. Game and Fish is now an official partner of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), which brings safe and durable archery education to schools.

(NASP), which brings safe and durable archery education to schools. Hunter Education in the Schools aims to get more schools involved in teaching Game and Fish’s legal hunter education certification curriculum.

aims to get more schools involved in teaching Game and Fish’s legal hunter education certification curriculum. Conservation Crates are boxes of educational supplies designed to make teaching conservation topics more accessible for educators. Crates cover a range of topics and will be available for checkout from all regional Game and Fish offices statewide.

The curriculums of these programs have been aligned with statewide education standards and are supported by the Department of Education. Game and Fish is sponsoring these initiatives to bolster statewide conservation education, recognizing the role education plays in inspiring future generations of conservationists.



“Avid anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts all experienced a transforming moment that inspired them. For many, it was the first time they caught a fish or the early-morning excitement of their first elk hunt. But, getting to that point can be challenging for many,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish Director. “If we want to inspire the next generation of conservationists, we must start by teaching them about Wyoming's wildlife and wild places at a young age and there’s no better place to do this than in our classrooms.”

If you are interested in learning more about these education initiatives, please visit the Game and Fish website.

- WGFD -