Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,802 in the last 365 days.

Three Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder

WHITEVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Whiteville Police Department, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrests of three men in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in Whiteville.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents began working alongside the Whiteville Police Department and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a homicide that occurred on September 4th.  At approximately 9:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Webb Street.  Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man.  The victim, identified as Markuvious Deshun Green (DOB: 8/13/02) of Whiteville, was pronounced dead at the scene.  During the investigation, authorities determined Tyreco T. Sharp of Whiteville, Isaiah D. Allen of Whiteville, and Quindario D. Nathan of Jackson were responsible for Green’s death.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Sharp (DOB: 6/7/04) was arrested on September 7th; Allen (DOB: 6/16/03) was arrested on September 11th; and, Nathan (DOB: 4/4/01) was arrested on September 18th.  Each was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a count of First Degree Murder and has a bond of $250,000.  Additional arrests are expected.

TBI, Whiteville Police Department, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Three Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more